Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys 207,600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Hanesbrands worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 24,045,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,480,000 after buying an additional 793,509 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.7 %

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 396,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,376,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

