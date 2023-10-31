Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,288 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 128,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. 710,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,341. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

