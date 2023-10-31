Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Invests $18.31 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,311,000. Generac accounts for 1.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 197,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,904. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

