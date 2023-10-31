Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases 110,950 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 293.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,950 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.59. 2,231,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,363,402. The firm has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.