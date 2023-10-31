Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 542,701 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 542,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,063,000. Tesla makes up approximately 7.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $199.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,903,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,149,875. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $635.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $9,080,845. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

