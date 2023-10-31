Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,680,140 shares during the period. Grab accounts for about 0.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Grab worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 683.0% during the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $49,695,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

GRAB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 1,418,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,395,518. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grab

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.