Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,098 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.28% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 103,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

