Cooper-Standard (CPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $723.74 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

