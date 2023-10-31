Cooper-Standard (CPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $723.74 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.
Cooper-Standard Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $22.74.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
