CoreCard (CCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect CoreCard to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CoreCard to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCard has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $35.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCard by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CoreCard by 1,778.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CoreCard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

