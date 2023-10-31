CoreCard (CCRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect CoreCard to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CoreCard to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CoreCard Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCard has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $35.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.
CoreCard Company Profile
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
