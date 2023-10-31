Cormark Trims Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Target Price to C$5.00

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$10.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.63.
Osisko Mining Stock Down 7.6 %
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$221,250.00. In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Also, Director Jose Vizquerra sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$446,100.00. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.
