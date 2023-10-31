Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.