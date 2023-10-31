Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Materialise by 2,964.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 816.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Materialise Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

