Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,552 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,412 shares of company stock valued at $70,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 4.8 %

Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $409.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

