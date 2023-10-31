Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,074 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

