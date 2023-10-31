COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,519,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 15,597,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 697.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

About COSCO SHIPPING

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,022. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Stories

