Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Cencora by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.8 %

Cencora stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.95. The stock had a trading volume of 125,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,352. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.70. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.10 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

