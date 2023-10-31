Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 409,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 222,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 88,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

