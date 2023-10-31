Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,558,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 957,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP remained flat at $21.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.