Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,635. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

