Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $3,620,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,578. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $775.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.