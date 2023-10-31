Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 35.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $834.45. 129,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $856.01 and its 200 day moving average is $811.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.36 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

