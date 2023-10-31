Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 689.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2,768.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI BIC ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 2,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,400. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

