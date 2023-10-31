Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

