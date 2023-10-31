Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.22. 435,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average is $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.