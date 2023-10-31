Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.5% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,090. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

