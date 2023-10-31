Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.50. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

