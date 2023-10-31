Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crédit Agricole stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 127,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 25.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

