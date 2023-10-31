Critical Analysis: ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 3.14% 7.35% 1.04% ROHM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sompo and ROHM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A ROHM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sompo and ROHM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $34.10 billion 0.43 $674.74 million $1.62 13.12 ROHM $3.76 billion 1.71 $594.78 million $1.75 9.35

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than ROHM. ROHM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sompo pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ROHM pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sompo beats ROHM on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

