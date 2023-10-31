Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,469.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,528.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2,526.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

