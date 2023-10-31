Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

