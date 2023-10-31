Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $487.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.57. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

