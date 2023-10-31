Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.