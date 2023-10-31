Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.