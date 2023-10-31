Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,389 shares of company stock worth $75,416. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Culp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

