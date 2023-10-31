Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in October

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,367,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 3,990,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Curaleaf Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.02 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 31.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
