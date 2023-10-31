DA Davidson Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $44.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Pegasystems has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,246 shares of company stock valued at $154,831. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.