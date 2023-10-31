Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.79 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.