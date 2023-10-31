Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datadog worth $20,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.30.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

