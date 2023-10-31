Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 544,995 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.