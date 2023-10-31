Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $650.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DECK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $578.36.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $584.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $326.10 and a 12 month high of $594.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

