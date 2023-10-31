Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Issues Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $480.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $83,123.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares in the company, valued at $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

