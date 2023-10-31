Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,428.25 ($29.55).

DLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($23.28) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

LON:DLN opened at GBX 1,826 ($22.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -361.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,858.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,064.97. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 1,766 ($21.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,750 ($33.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a GBX 24.50 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -1,586.35%.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

