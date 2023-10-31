Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,428.25 ($29.55).

DLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($23.28) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Derwent London Stock Up 1.4 %

LON:DLN opened at GBX 1,826 ($22.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -361.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,858.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,064.97. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 1,766 ($21.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,750 ($33.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a GBX 24.50 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -1,586.35%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

