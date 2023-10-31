Desjardins Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$270.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$280.00 to C$270.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$264.38.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$237.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$193.86 and a 12 month high of C$256.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$242.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$240.54.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.88 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 8.4175464 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

