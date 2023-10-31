Desjardins Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$8.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.80.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

TSE:WDO opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.00 million. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.4151762 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

