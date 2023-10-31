DHI Group (DHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DHI Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHI Group Stock Up 2.9 %

DHX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 394.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after buying an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Articles

