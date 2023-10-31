Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

