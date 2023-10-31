Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.53% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 119,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

