Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISV. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,192 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.