Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Claris Advisors LLC MO’s 4th Largest Position

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 7.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

