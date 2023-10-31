Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Raised by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after buying an additional 128,972 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 19,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,787. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

